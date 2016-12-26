Kalkaska County Road Back Open After Semi Got Stuck

A Kalkaska County road is back open.

A semi-truck got stuck trying to get up a hill on the icy roads.

The scene is now clear.

The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office says the semi-truck was stuck between two hills on Rapid City Road and County Road 612.

It got stuck around 4 Monday morning.

First responders all over Northern Michigan have been dealing with crashes because of icy roads.

They say drivers should take it easy, or just stay home over the next couple of days.