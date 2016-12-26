Service Restored To Semco Energy Customers Following Gas Line Rupture

Most of the 1,200 Semco Energy customers in the Upper Peninsula have their natural gas service restored after a gas line ruptured, causing an explosion and a fire.

The rupture happened Friday morning after a car drove off US-41 in Baraga County, hitting a Semco Energy gas line near L'anse.

Semco employees worked tirelessly over the holiday weekend to get their services restored to customers.

Police say they believe the driver who hit the gas line fell asleep at the wheel when he crashed.

He was ticketed for careless driving, but no one was hurt.