Fraser Sinkhole Prompts Evacuations, State of Emergency Declared

An update on a downstate sinkhole forcing dozens out of their homes.

The suburban Detroit community has declared a state of emergency.

The mayor of the city of Fraser declared the state of emergency Saturday.

Since then, about two dozen homes have been evacuated.

Downstate officials are still diverting traffic along a nearby road, fearing a possible underground sewer collapse could cause a cave in.

Police say it started when a home-owner called around 6am Saturday morning, saying his house was sinking.

Public safety officials visited the home and say they could hear the basement walls cracking.

They say bricks were also falling from the outside and the sidewalk was rising.

This comes more than a decade after a sewer collapsed in Sterling Heights, creating a 160-foot long and 30-foot deep sinkhole.