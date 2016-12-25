Wham! Singer George Michael Dies At Age 53

British superstar and Grammy winning singer, George Michael has died.

His manager says it was most likely from heart failure.

Michael rose to fame as the lead singer of the pop-duo, Wham!

He went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits.

Michael sold an estimated 100 million records over his career.

Michael's publicist says he died at his home in Goring, England on Christmas Day.

He was 53.