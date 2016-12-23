Glen Arbor Family Brings Christmas Spirit To Lake

Drivers crossing a Northern Michigan bridge are getting a little extra glimpse of Christmas spirit.

Frank Siepker and his family spend a lot of time on Big Glen Lake.

So for the past couple years they put up a Christmas decoration that can be seen from across the water in Glen Arbor.

"We go over to the bridge all the time now and what's out there. A boat with a Christmas tree. It's amazing."

Every Winter evening around Christmas time a lonely fishing boat anchored about 600 feet off shore comes to life.

"It's a big piece of our Christmas celebration to enjoy the outdoors and it's all a part of our Christmas time too," Frank said.

The 12 foot tall Fraiser fur, put in place by Frank Siepker who started it as a tradition for his family.

"We have about 400 LED lights on the tree powered off on a battery system and we have 2 car batteries and a timing system that turn the lights on and off everyday and then we also have a solar panel that keeps the batteries topped off," said Frank.

The floating tree welcomes people coming to Glen Arbor.

"We wanted something we could share with the community and this was our way to do it because you can see it form the bridge on M-22," Franks said.

Over the past couple Christmas seasons it's become a community icon.

"It's just exciting everyone else is enjoying it as much as we do and we will keep doing it as long as we can as long as the weather let us. "It's an enjoyable piece of Christmas magic in our world here," he said.

Frank says he plans to keep the tree in the lake until sometime around New Year's Day.