Cherry Capital Airport Sees Holiday Rush

Many are expected to drive to see loved ones this holiday season, others will fly.

AAA predicts a record-breaking more than 103 million people are going somewhere across the country.

Cherry Capital Airport is full of passengers flying in and out the area with family and friends anxiously waiting for their arrival.

Sophie Teague flew all the way from Charlotte, North Carolina for the holiday and says the airport was already busy at 4:30 Friday morning.

“Right when we arrived we arrived like 4:30 a.m. at the airport and it was pretty busy like customs and all that stuff, but we have TSA pre-check so the line wasn't long at all.”

