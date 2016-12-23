Wexford County Sheriff's Deputies Receive Anonymous Donation to Gift to Families

"We've had people crying from joy when we gave them to them."

A mysterious and generous donation led to deputies helping dozens of families this Christmas season.

An anonymous donor approached the Wexford County Sheriff's Office earlier this week with a special goal in mind.

That person gave deputies $3,500 in Meijer gift cards for them to give out to families at their own discretion.

With the help of Cadillac City Police and schools throughout Wexford County, the department handed out the gifts to 31 families.

30 of them were $100 Meijer gift cards.

One $500 gift card was given to the family of a Buckley girl with a serious illness.

Deputies say it was a moving gift just days before Christmas.

"We might be supplying some help,” says Dep. Rob Swanson. “They are still going through a hard time, so you don't always see the help that you provide anybody from the day to day. It's really great to see it right there, see people's faces and the appreciation has been overwhelming."

The Mesick Lions Club also helped hand out the cards.

The donor also wanted to help show that police are the good guys.