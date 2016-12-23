Ludington Businesses React to Rent-To-Own Store Break-In

Thieves broke into a Mason County rent-to-own store and stole some merchandise inside.

Now the Aaron's store is working with State Police and reviewing surveillance to find out who did it.

The store break-in happened last night at the Aaron's in Ludington.

State police are not releasing any other details.

The store's corporate office says they also will not release anything until the investigation is further along.

Mancino's shares the same parking lot, like several other businesses.

Workers there say the crime has put them on edge.

"I mean it happened just right across our parking lot and right around Christmas and I feel bad for the business, itself,” says Laura Hardenburgh, Mancino’s General Manager. “It is scary that something like, people would just come in and take everything."

If you know anything that could help investigators, you are asked to call Aaron’s, State police or the Mason County Sheriff's Department.