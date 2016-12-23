Otsego County Salvation Army Brings Out Big Kettle to Bring in Donations

The Salvation Army is doing big things to get donations for the last two days of the Red Kettle Campaign.

Salvation Army in Otsego County pulled out a big kettle.

It's big enough for a bell ringer to stand inside to help draw attention.

They are just less than $5,000 away from meeting their $35,000 goal.

The money raised helps the Otsego County community with prescriptions, utility and rent assistance as well as clothes for the store.

"It's kind of hard to be joyful when you're struggling to make ends meet, when you're struggling to find a place to stay, when you're struggling to put warm clothes on your body," Otsego County Salvation Army business manager Brian Jergenson said. "That's what the Salvation Army is there to help meet those basic needs so people can have a joyful Christmas."

Kettles will be at Jay's Sporting Goods, Walmart, Walgreens and Hobby Lobby the two days before Christmas.