Michigan State Police Ready for Patrol on Busy Holiday Weekend

Michigan State Police will have patrols out throughout the holiday weekend keeping a close eye on drivers.

While numbers have gone down in recent years, drinking and driving remains a big issue around the holidays.

Troopers urge you to avoid alcohol if you plan to drive.

State police also say it's important to keep an eye on road conditions, especially black ice.

"Just be aware of the roads and where you're driving to. Just stay within the speed limits," Michigan State Police Sgt. Shawn Wise said. "Don't be in a hurry to get anywhere. Get there safely."

Michigan State Police also remind drivers to turn on headlights even during the day when it's snowing.