Gaylord Businesses Busy with Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers

While some people have all of their gifts wrapped and ready to go, others filled local stores Friday to find something for everyone left on their list.

Gaylord businesses say the two days before Christmas bring in a lot of people and a lot of money.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik talked to local businesses and shoppers about the last minute Christmas rush.

With just two shopping days left, local business in Gaylord say they've been jam packed with people coming out to find that perfect last-minute Christmas gift.

"This is a rare thing for me," last-minute shopper Denise Pallarito said. "I typically have it all done and wrapped and ready to go. This particular year, we're a little slow."

Whether you're only behind this year, like Denise Pallarito, or you are the consummate procrastinator, Friday was a mad dash to fill up those empty spaces under the Christmas tree.

"The 23rd is traditionally the biggest day of the year, so we are ready to go," Hogan's Jewelers manager Eryn Collins said.

Hogan's Jewelers in downtown Gaylord says shoppers love to buy a little sparkle as a gift and many people are picking up engagement rings, even down to the wire.

"Pick out their jewelry and then pick things up. It's become their tradition for a lot of men because men are last minute shoppers," Collins said.

Jay's Sporting Goods has been busy all month with lots of people looking for fun gear for their favorite outdoorsman.

The salespeople enjoy the craziness and the challenge.

"It's a lot of fun to try and find that right gift and then to see the reaction," Jay's Sporting Goods store manager Mark Copeland said. "In fact, today even some tears as a customer was getting a fishing pole combo, so that's pretty cool."

Sure it can be stressful and making those decisions under the gun isn't' easy, but no matter what shoppers pick out, it's the thought that counts.

Denise is just hoping to share the spirit of giving with her family.

"It is a privilege as a mama," Pallarito said. "It's the highlight of my year to shop for them and, hopefully, we can bring some joy to them like they bring me."

Many businesses in Gaylord do have shortened hours Saturday, so if you have to do any last minute shopping, they say to come out early.