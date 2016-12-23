Clare County Deputies Catch Teen Accused Of Stealing From Cars - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Clare County Deputies Catch Teen Accused Of Stealing From Cars

Posted: Updated:

The Clare County Sheriff's Department says it caught a teenager who has been stealing from cars for months.

Deputies say the thefts happened from October and November in Hamilton Township, near Clare in Clare County.

Evidence led officers to Austin Anderson.

They arrested him on Monday.

He's charged with more than a dozen larceny related crimes.

The teen is out of jail, and in the custody of his parents.