Lost Teddy Bear At Detroit Metro Reunited With Owner

An adventure at Detroit Metro.

A lost teddy bear is now back with its owner thanks to a determined airport employee.

Steven Laudmen works at the Airport and spotted a Facebook post from a high school classmate, who was trying to track down the lost toy.

He retraced the child's steps and found her missing teddy.

It was perched on top of a garbage can.

Before his shift, he snapped a few pictures of the bear in a plane's cockpit, and also a service vehicle and with a few stuffed animals in an airport shop.

Then came the reunion.

Eleanor says she's just happy to bring her friend home after the extended trip.