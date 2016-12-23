Fiat Chrysler Recalls SUVs Because Engines Could Stall - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Fiat Chrysler Recalls SUVs Because Engines Could Stall

Fiat Chrysler is recalling thousands of Dodge Journeys, Jeep Compasses and Patriots because the engines can stall when they are being driven.

The recall impacts 2016 models.

The automaker says a sensor connector in the engine can malfunction.

Owners with questions can call Fiat Chrysler at (800) 853-1403.