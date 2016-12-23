Car Hits Natural Gas Line In Baraga County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Car Hits Natural Gas Line In Baraga County

Posted: Updated:

It could be a cold Christmas for more than 1,000 people in the Upper Peninsula.

A car hit a natural gas line Friday morning.

The car went of US 41 in Baraga County and hit a Semco Energy gas line near L'anse.

That started a fire at a utility substation.

The fire is now under control, but now about 1,200 customers could be without natural gas for up to three days.