Oceana County Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Crossbows, Ammo

A thief stole two crossbows, cash and ammo from a home.

Oceana County deputies are now looking for the person responsible.

They say the break-in happened in Benona Township this week.

Someone got away with the crossbows, a large amount of crossbow bolts and ammo for a .22 gun, along with a substantial amount of cash.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff's office at 873-2121.