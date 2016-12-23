Breaking: Hijackers Threatening to Blow Up Libyan Airplane Letting Hostages Go

Airport authorities say people are being let off of a Libyan airplane that was hijacked by two people armed with hand grenades.

Malta's Prime Minster said Friday morning the internal flight was diverted to the Malta airport in the Mediterranean -- and emergency crews have been dispatched.

Right now – they’re releasing the 118 passengers but they plan to keep the pilot held hostage. Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we work to keep you updated on this developing story.