Traverse City Vietnam Veteran Faces His Fears To Overcome PTSD

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car in Isabella County.
A Chippewa County man will spend at least 10 years in prison for running a meth lab.
A Traverse City man is in the hospital with serious injuries after running from police in Peninsula Township.
“We are so proud to be welcoming these ladies to their new roles. We know they will help us continue to showcase our commitment to telling the stories of Northern Michigan. Viewers will receive the most up-to-date information from the very best,” says Kevin Dunaway, Vice President/General Manager.
Gladwin County has declared a state of emergency as it continues to deal with flood damage.
Downstate media say the main suspect in a missing persons case was arrested.
He started as an Oscoda County Country Boy, then found his wings. A member of the high-flying demonstration squadron’s team, he’s set to help them wow crowds up north this weekend.
We have an update on a bomb threat in Kalkaska. The sheriff says he now knows who did it.
People are still picking up the pieces from the flooding waters that washed out several roads and created serious water damage for local people.
25 students at Evart High School celebrated success they achieved with the help of a unique new program.
