Developing: Fire Destroys Missaukee County Home

A fire tore through a Missaukee County home early Friday Morning.

The Lake Missaukee fire chief is calling it a total loss after a fire started in the chimney.

Part of the roof collapsed on the first floor.

The chief said they had to call the sheriff's office to force the family out because they refused to leave the home.

No one was hurt.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you the latest on the house fire on air and online.