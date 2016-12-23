Recall: Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 50,000 Small SUVs

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 50,000 small SUVs world-wide due to an issue with their engines.

The company says a sensor connector in the engine can malfunction, causing the SUV's engine to either stall or fail to start.

The recall covers the Dodge Journey and Jeep Compass and Jeep Patriot from the 2016 model year.

So far, there have been no reports of crashes or injuries.

For more information on this recall, click here.