Healthy Living: Penicillin Allergy Or Not? - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Penicillin Allergy Or Not?

Posted: Updated:

About one in ten people report having a Penicillin allergy.

It's the most common type of medication allergies, but experts are now finding many people think they have it when they really don't.

Katie Boomgaard explains in today's Healthy Living.  