AAA Expects Record Breaking Number Of Travelers This Holiday Season

People across Northern Michigan and the entire country are hitting the road for the holidays!

AAA expects to see record breaking numbers with more than 103 million people traveling this holiday season.

That's up 1.5 million from 2015.

The days leading up to Christmas are expected to be the busiest at the nation's airports, with more than six million passengers in the skies.

Delays have already started on the west coast thanks to stormy weather where people were stuck in the airport for hours and others have waited longer.

Here in Northern Michigan everything looks to be on time at Traverse City's Cherry Capital Airport.

If you're traveling by car, the highways appear to be mostly clear and dry for now.

More than 93 million people are driving to their holiday destinations due to cheaper gas prices and a stronger economy.