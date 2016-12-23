MTM On The Road: 2017 Resolutions at Fit For You Health Club in - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: 2017 Resolutions at Fit For You Health Club in Traverse City

2017. It's the year! The year we set the goal, achieve, maintain and create a healthier lifestyle. This first Monday of the New Year we're starting on the right foot with tips for active lifestyles at all ages, fitness levels and abilities. Join us at Fit For You Health Club in Traverse City where we talk fitness trends in the year ahead of us. Sweat on!