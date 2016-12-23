Breaking: Berlin Christmas Market Attack Suspect Killed In Shootout With Police

Italian news agency ANSA says a man killed in shootout with police in Milan is the main suspect in the Berlin Christmas Market attack that left 12 people dead.

The shootout occurred around three Friday morning in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood during a routine police check.

ANSA says the man pulled a gun out of a back-pack he was wearing after being asked to show his identity papers, which prompted a shootout with police.

He was killed during the shootout and a police officer was injured.

ANSA says various sources in Italy confirmed the man killed was Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin truck attack earlier this week.

The interior ministry plans to hold a press conference Friday morning.