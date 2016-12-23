U.S. Coast Guard Urges People To Use Caution On Michigan Waters Over Holiday Weekend

The U.S. Coast Guard is saying warm temperatures over the holiday weekend could pose safety issues on Michigan waters.

The Coast Guard is urging people to use extreme caution this weekend if they plan to spend time on Lake Michigan, or any inland rivers, streams and ponds.

They say people should stay away from any cracks, seams or slushy areas on the frozen waters.

Many Coast Guard units around Lake Michigan have winterized their rescue boats, meaning crews can't easily respond to anyone in distress on the water.