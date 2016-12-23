Community Calendar: Weekend Of December 23

Take a look at some of the exciting things happening around Northern Michigan this weekend on our Community Calendar, brought to you by Williams Chevrolet in Traverse City!

12th Annual Holiday Mitten Tree - December 23

Head over to the Interlochen Public Library in Interlochen from 9am-5pm for their annual Holiday Mitten Tree. Bring new mittens, scarfs and hats to donate and help local children in need.

Live Nativity Scene – December 23 and 24

The Bayview Wesleyan Church in Traverse City will have a live nativity scene on Friday from 6-8pm and Saturday from 4:30-530pm. In addition to the nativity scene, people can enjoy warm beverages, cookie and ornament decorating and live music.

Big Red Kettle – December 23 & 24

The Salvation Army in Otsego County is hoping to meet their goal with one final push. Come out to Jay’s Sporting Goods in Gaylord from 10am-4pm to give the Red Kettle Campaign a final push to reach their goal before the holidays. All money raised goes directly toward helping Otsego County Salvation Army locations.

