Clare County Pole Barn Catches Fire, Equipment Destroyed

A pole barn full of expensive equipment destroyed after it caught fire.

The fire started Thursday afternoon at the pole barn on Lilly Lake Road near Harrison in Clare County.

It was used as a tool shop.

All of the equipment inside, including a truck, tools, and propane tanks were destroyed.

The cold temperatures and snow made it a challenge for firefighters to reach all of the building.

But crews did manage to save the structure.

No one was inside.

