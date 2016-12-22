TNT Drug investigation leads to three arrests In Kalkaska Co. - Northern Michigan's News Leader

TNT Drug investigation leads to three arrests In Kalkaska Co.

Three men are now facing drug related charges.

The Traverse Narcotics Team made the arrests over the past couple days in Kalkaska County.

After a long investigation, they arrested Ryan Hart for delivery, maintaining a drug house, and conspiracy to deliver heroin.

Nathan Headapohl also faces similar charges.

The investigation lead TNT to another place in Kalkaska Township rented to Richard Sherwood.

There they found heroin, suspected methadone and an un-registered handgun.

Sherwood now faces drug and felony firearm charges. 

