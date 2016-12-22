Invasive Pest Spreads to Crops Across Northern Michigan

A tiny invasive insect creating big problems for local fruit growers during harvest.

It's called Spotted Wing Drosophila or S.W.D.

It’s similar to a fruit fly, but attacks before a fruit gets ripe.

It originated in Asia and came to Michigan in only a few years, first attacking cherries and now spreading to berries.

MSU Extension says they’ve seen at least 50 cases across Northern Michigan this year.

“A lot of growers won't know they have it until they really have it.”

That's exactly what happened at Cole Farm in Mancelona.

Owner of the farm and State Representative for District 105 Triston Cole (R) says, “This past year we had a great crop coming, it was beautiful huge berries, bigger than the end of your thumb and lots of them. We put the sign out to the road ready to put the lettering on, u-pick, 8 a.m. come fill your buckets and we were checking the fruit and I discovered we had Spotted Wing Drosophila.”

Usually this time of year raspberry canes are picked bare but because of this pest, berries went unharvested.

Cole says, “Kind of in a panic I started looking at the individual pieces of fruit, the individual raspberries and when I split them open I could see there was damage in the inside, that the pest was there and it was an unsellable crop so we basically lost all of our fruit.”

They tried a spraying program, but it was too late.

Hundreds of pounds of berries and thousands of dollars gone.

Stories like this are why MSU Extension is stressing awareness and prevention. As of right now the best combat for the insect is pesticides.

Small Fruit Educator, Duke Elsner says, “Michigan cherry growers know about it already, we wanted to get the word out to small growers, people who are just doing u-pick, roadside marketing and the home fruit grower. I've got a few bushes in the backyard of red raspberries, I'll probably take them out rather than try to fight this particular pest because it's a hard one to manage.”

As for Cole Farms, they hope for a better harvest next fall.

Cole says, “The right temperatures in the spring their going to emerge and I have to be prepared all growers have to be prepared for this pest to reemerge in the spring.”

There will be a S.W.D detection and control informational meeting during the 2017 Northwest Michigan Orchard and Vineyard Show January 18 at the Grand Traverse Resort. For more information click here.