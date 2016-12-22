Caught on Camera: School Bus, Cars Slide Through Snowy Intersection

“With the way it had approached, we thought it was traveling a little too fast,” says Bradley Lockhart.

A Northern Michigan school bus – caught on camera – sliding through a snowy intersection.

The Lockhart family from South Boardman captured the video Tuesday afternoon.

It shows a Forest Area Community Schools bus, with kids on board, sliding through the intersection of Boardman Road and Creighton.

The superintendent says the bus driver is on paid administrative leave while they investigate.

No students were hurt.

The family who recorded it says it appears the bus was going too fast for road conditions.

The school is interviewing the driver, students on board, and people who saw it happen.

“That's our biggest focus, obviously the safety of the kids is the utmost importance to and from school,” says Josh Rothwell, superintendent of Forest Area Community Schools. “So that's the biggest part of our investigation right now. How did that happen, why did it happen, how can we improve as we move forward.”

Rothwell says they are also working with their transportation director to address the situation.

The school bus was just one of many vehicles the Lockhart family captured on video sliding through the intersection.

The father, Bradley, says he also had trouble at the intersection that morning.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson found how he turned the bad roads into a caught-on-camera lesson for his family.

Bradley parked right here with his kids on Tuesday hoping to teach them some important winter driving lessons. What they caught on camera was a dangerous afternoon at this intersection.

“We were just sitting there trying to educate them in a humorous way and all of the sudden it went crazy on us,” says Bradley Lockhart.

Crazy. That’s one word Bradley Lockhart and his family use to describe the intersection of Boardman Road and Creighton during the winter.

“The intersection was just a lot of chaos as far as driving was going,” Bradley says. “There was people that weren't aware of the issue and the slush and the snow and the drifting and then blowing.”

Bradley witnessed several accidents at the intersection Tuesday morning and decided to take his teenage drivers back out there in the afternoon.

“I was just trying to show the kids how to be safe and more cautious while they're driving,” says Bradley.

That’s when they caught everything on camera.

“It was scary,” Bradley says. “I think the kids were a little surprised about it.”

“It was crazy. There were so many cars getting stuck there. So many people we thought were going to get hit and stuff,” says 14-year-old Skye Lockhart.

“Lots of people coming from the left and when they came to turn going left they'd go into the wrong lane,” says 16-year-old Carsen Symons.

The main lesson out of all this…

“Everybody just needs to slow down, and that's what I originally posted. Please just slow down,” Bradley says. “It's too close to Christmas to have something like this happened that could have been a lot worse.”