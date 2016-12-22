Michigan Schools Given More Power to Decide Punishments Under New Law

"I think it's best that the school can handle it and take care of it the way that they see fit," a parent Nicholas Baker said.

Michigan schools had their hands tied when deciding punishments for certain offenses, but that's now changing.

The state's previous 'zero tolerance' disciplinary policy is loosening up to allow schools to decide the best punishments for students.

In recent years schools, if a student committed a certain offense, schools would have no choice but to suspend or expel them.

Now, with Governor Snyder's new law signed into place Thursday they can look at the student as an individual.

"We can take a look at the family life. We can take a look at their discipline history, if there is any, so we can take that case by case and make a decision that's going to be best for the students," Alanson Public Schools superintendent Dean Paul said.

Paul says one of the policies they could struggle with was if a student brought a knife to school.

"They just happened to come to school with it and somebody finds out about it and those would be a situation where the student didn't mean any harm by it they were actually out using it for hunting or fishing," Paul said.

Parents say especially in smaller districts, they trust their teachers and schools because they know their kids.

"The school knows their child and knows their past, knows if they have a history of a certain behavior," Baker said. "They can look at the situation judge it and see, punish it how they see fit."

Baker says if one of his kids were to get in trouble, he'd want them to be looked at as individuals.

"If it was the first time it ever happened, they got in trouble and it could have been fixed just by talking to them sitting down and figure out a punishment," Baker said.

The Alanson Superintendent expects to see the number of suspensions and expulsions go down as a result of this change.