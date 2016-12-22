Montmorency County Deputies Arrest Washtenaw County Lieutenant

Montmorency County sheriff's deputies pulled over a Washtenaw County lieutenant, after spotting his car weave along the road.

Video shows Lieutenant Brian Filipiak repeatedly asking to just be let go.

At one point, deputies told him they would use a stun gun on him if he didn't knock it off.

He pleaded with the deputies to let him sleep it off on the side of the road.

Eventually, deputies had to pull him from his pickup.

He refused the sobriety test and officers arrested him.

Filipiak is on an administrative leave.