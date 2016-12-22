Hook and Hunting: Holiday Gifts

Whether it's a stocking stuffer or a present for a loved one, it's not too late to get that perfect hunting or fishing gift.

H&H Fireworks and Sporting Goods in Houghton Lake says it has been busy throughout the holiday season.

With ice thickening throughout Northern Michigan, many families are looking for ice fishing presents.

The store tells us it’s had to bring in extra help to keep up with people looking for that perfect hook and hunting gift.

“We've had more people coming in, it's getting close with the Christmas. They’re starting to stock up on their stocking stuffers, things like that fishing lures and other stuff for the upcoming ice fishing season,” says Matt Peterson, H&H Firework and Sporting Goods.

Many bait and tackle shops in the area are open until tomorrow.