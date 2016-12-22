Man Accused Of Shooting A Clare County Neighbor's Trailer Charged

We can now show you the man accused of shooting a neighbor's trailer last week in Clare County.

Clare County deputies say the man shot at the trailer last Thursday after he thought his neighbor shot his dog.

Daryl Sansom is now charged with shooting at a building, and having a gun under the influence.

His dog was never really shot, it was hit by a car.

The neighbor says her kids play in the trailer but no one was inside when shots were fired.