Gov. Snyder Signs Bill Into Law Making Wolves A Game Species

Governor Snyder signed a bill into law Thursday making wolves a game species.

It allows the Natural Resources Commission to designate the species as game animals, and restores the NRC’s power to regulate the taking of sport fish.

It comes after the law was declared unconstitutional by a state appeals court.

The court said a provision of the original law allows for free military hunting, fishing and trapping licenses, which was not connected to why the law was created.

Hunting wolves is still considered illegal, because they're still endangered on the federal level.