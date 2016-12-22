U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga Clarifies Stance On Health Care

Northern Michigan’s News Leader connected with Republican Representative Bill Huizenga Thursday afternoon.

We reached out after a story surfaced claiming he delayed taking his son to the hospital to prove a point about the Affordable Care Act.

Huizenga wanted to clarify his stance.

“I am trying to point out the fact that many people have very little context or actual knowledge of what their health care costs. We need to change that. And I think having transparency in the cost of health care will help all of us, whether you are a hospital, or a care provider, or an insurance company, or more importantly us as consumers, to make different and better decisions.”

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal and replace the health care program.