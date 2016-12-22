Sights and Sounds: Grand Traverse County Holiday Lights Tour

Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.

Isabella Co. Saw Mill Catches Fire, No One Hurt

A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water.

The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.

Traverse City Area Public Schools is looking into the possibility of parting with some of their vacant property for the right price.

TCAPS Looking At Bid Proposals For Their Four Vacant Properties

A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.

Pharmaceutical Co-Founder Heads to Prison After Meningitis Outbreak That Killed Dozens

Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.

A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.

Government websites in a few states including one in Northern Michigan, were hacked and used to spread pro-ISIS propaganda. Mackinaw City is reportedly the only place in Michigan that was affected, leaving some residents wondering why.

