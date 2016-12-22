MTM On The Road: Whale Exhibit and More at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Got a house full of family and nowhere to go? Gather up the gang and head south for an educational day trip this holiday break. The Grand Rapids Public Museum is celebrating the festive season with its Snowflake Break this December 22nd -January 3rd with extended hours to 8pm on the 26th, 27th, 29th and January 3rd. Featuring special exhibits including Whales: Giants of the Deep and Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown the cultural destination is ideal for curious minds of all ages!