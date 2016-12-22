Eaton County Deputy Saves Three People From Burning Condo

An Eaton County deputy saved three people from a burning condo.

Deputy Andrew Jenkins ran into the burning building and pulled three people out of the fire.

The call for help came in Tuesday night.

The deputy was closest to the scene and ran to help.

One of the victims is in an Ann Arbor hospital in critical condition.

The other two were treated at a local hospital and released.

Deputy Jenkins was treated for smoke inhalation but not hospitalized.

The cause is under investigation.