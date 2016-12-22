Gov. Snyder Talks Energy, Education and Trump

Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.
Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.
A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
Traverse City Area Public Schools is looking into the possibility of parting with some of their vacant property for the right price.
Government websites in a few states including one in Northern Michigan, were hacked and used to spread pro-ISIS propaganda. Mackinaw City is reportedly the only place in Michigan that was affected, leaving some residents wondering why.
A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
Police say a Northern Michigan man crashed his truck into a U.S. Coast Guard fence and drove off. The Cheboygan Public Safety Department says Brad McPherson of Carp Lake turned himself in Monday morning. Friday night, surveillance video captured a truck plowing into the fence at the USCG Moorings in Cheboygan.
