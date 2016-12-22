Grosse Ile Police Officer Rescues Man Who Drove Into River

A terrifying day for an 82-year-old man who backed out of his driveway Tuesday, then plunged into a river.

Another driver watched it happen and called for help.

At that same time, a Grosse Ile police officer happened to be driving by.

That officer was able to break a window and rescue the driver.

The man is recovering.

Police are now trying to figure out if he had a medical issue that caused the accident, or if he possibly hit the gas instead of the break while backing out.