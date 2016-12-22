Feeding Your Family From The Farmers Market: Family Friendly Crockpot Recipes

If you're cleaning up, clearing out or having friends and family over, it's hard to go wrong with a savory, slow cooker recipe.

Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, are helping feed your family with these tasty recipes.

Crockpot Honey Ginger Chicken with Broccoli

Ingredients

• 4 Chicken Breasts – should total about 1 pound - Cut into bite size pieces!

• 1/2 C. Honey

• 3 Tbsp. Reduced Sodium Soy Sauce

• 1 Inch Fresh Ginger Root, Grated

• 2 Tbsp. Lime Juice

• 2 Tsp. Sesame Oil

• 1 Tsp. Rice Wine Vinegar

• 4 Garlic Cloves, Smashed

• 1 Medium Yellow Onion, Diced

• Salt & Pepper to Taste

• 1 Tbsp. Cornstarch

• 1 Tbsp. Water

Instructions

1. Spray crockpot or use a crockpot liner.

2. Put everything in the crockpot except for the cornstarch and water and stir.

3. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or low for 4-6 hours.

4. 30 minutes before serving, mix the water and cornstarch together. Pour into the crockpot and stir. Cook for about 20-30 more minutes so it thickens.

5. Serve warm. Enjoy!

Note: You can also take steamed broccoli or vegetable of choice and toss with chicken before serving.

Crockpot Lasagna Soup

Ingredients

• 1 pound ground sirloin or ground turkey

• 3 cups of beef, chicken or vegetarian broth

• 4-5 cloves of garlic, minced

• 1 Tablespoon of dried parsley

• 1 Tablespoon dried basil

• ½ cup chopped onion

• 1 cup of chopped zucchini

• One 28 oz can of diced tomatoes (may use fresh tomatoes too)

• One 6 ounce can of tomato paste

• 1 cup of V8 or other vegetable drink

• ½ teaspoon pepper

• ½ teaspoon salt

• 2 cups uncooked pasta noodles – I recommend shells or cavatappi noodles

• 1 cup of water

• Optional topping – shredded cheese

Instructions

1. Mix together can of tomatoes and tomato paste in the crockpot.

2. Add broth, beef, garlic, parsley, basil, onion, zucchini, V8, salt and pepper. Note: beef can go into the crockpot without pre-cooking.

3. Cover and cook on low for 7-8 hours or high or 4-5 hours.

4. When 30 minutes are left of cooking time, add 1 cup of water and pasta. Stir to combine. Put lid back on and continue cooking for remaining 30 minutes.

5. Serve hot. Enjoy!