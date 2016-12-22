Feeding Your Family From The Farmers Market: Family Friendly Cro - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Feeding Your Family From The Farmers Market: Family Friendly Crockpot Recipes

Posted: Updated:

If you're cleaning up, clearing out or having friends and family over, it's hard to go wrong with a savory, slow cooker recipe.

Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, are helping feed your family with these tasty recipes.

Crockpot Honey Ginger Chicken with Broccoli

Ingredients

•        4 Chicken Breasts – should total about 1 pound - Cut into bite size pieces!

•        1/2 C. Honey

•        3 Tbsp. Reduced Sodium Soy Sauce

•        1 Inch Fresh Ginger Root, Grated

•        2 Tbsp. Lime Juice

•        2 Tsp. Sesame Oil

•        1 Tsp. Rice Wine Vinegar

•        4 Garlic Cloves, Smashed

•        1 Medium Yellow Onion, Diced

•        Salt & Pepper to Taste

•        1 Tbsp. Cornstarch

•        1 Tbsp. Water

Instructions

1.       Spray crockpot or use a crockpot liner.

2.       Put everything in the crockpot except for the cornstarch and water and stir.

3.       Cook on low for 6-8 hours or low for 4-6 hours.

4.       30 minutes before serving, mix the water and cornstarch together. Pour into the crockpot and stir. Cook for about 20-30 more minutes so it thickens.

5.       Serve warm. Enjoy!

Note: You can also take steamed broccoli or vegetable of choice and toss with chicken before serving.

Crockpot Lasagna Soup

Ingredients

•        1 pound ground sirloin or ground turkey

•        3 cups of beef, chicken or vegetarian broth

•        4-5 cloves of garlic, minced

•        1 Tablespoon of dried parsley

•        1 Tablespoon dried basil

•        ½ cup chopped onion

•        1 cup of chopped zucchini

•        One 28 oz can of diced tomatoes (may use fresh tomatoes too)

•        One 6 ounce can of tomato paste

•        1 cup of V8 or other vegetable drink

•        ½ teaspoon pepper

•        ½ teaspoon salt

•        2 cups uncooked pasta noodles – I recommend shells or cavatappi noodles

•        1 cup of water

•        Optional topping – shredded cheese

Instructions

1.       Mix together can of tomatoes and tomato paste in the crockpot.

2.       Add broth, beef, garlic, parsley, basil, onion, zucchini, V8, salt and pepper. Note: beef can go into the crockpot without pre-cooking.

3.       Cover and cook on low for 7-8 hours or high or 4-5 hours.

4.       When 30 minutes are left of cooking time, add 1 cup of water and pasta. Stir to combine. Put lid back on and continue cooking for remaining 30 minutes.

5.       Serve hot. Enjoy!