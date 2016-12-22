Projects You Pin: DIY Gift Wrapping Accent

The last minute rush to wrap all your gifts this holiday season can be crazy, but doesn’t mean you can’t have adorable wrapping with flair.

At a craft store, pompons can cost $4-6 each, but in this week’s Projects You Pin we are making them for just a fraction of that cost.

All it takes is an old ball of yarn.

Kalin Franks and Erin Malone tried out this popular project.

