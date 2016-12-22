What's Happening In Northern Michigan: New Year's Eve, Winter Wonderland

The time between Christmas and New Year’s just seems to fly buy with a flurry of activity.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has a look at what you can be a part of.

From now through January 1, Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City is transformed into a magical winter wonderland.

The whole resort will be decked out in spectacular decorations and include visits from Santa, North Pole University activities and a life-sized gingerbread house that you can actually dine in!

Enjoy the winter holidays in proper Northwoods style!

For New Year's Eve, Odawa Casino in Petoskey offers a prime rib buffet or a more formal restaurant experience at sage.

Dinner will be followed by a party in the Ozone, as well as live music on the gaming floor by Randy Moore and the Fabulous Suedes, not to mention the chance to win $2,700 in the hot seats to ring the New Year in right!

For an especially extravagant New Year's Eve dining experience, reserve your spot at Black Star Farms in Traverse City and enjoy a five-course wine-paired dining experience presented by executive chef Cole Thornton and his culinary team.

The night begins at 6 p.m. and includes courses of Atlantic oysters, lobster risotto, filet mignon and much more.