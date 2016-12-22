Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Charged With Having Child Porn

More than 37,000 images of child porn.

That's what the FBI says they found in the home of a doctor who used to work for the USA Gymnastics Team in Michigan.

Dr. Larry Nassar faces one count of receiving child pornography and one count of having of child pornography.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in a federal court in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

Nassar worked for USA Gymnastics.

He's facing accusations of sexually abusing gymnasts he treated.

The state brought charges for molesting a young girl in his home in Ingham County between 1998 and 2005.

The judge ruled that Nassar is to remain in custody of U.S. agents until his trial starts.