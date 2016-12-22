Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Arrest Homeless Man For Sneaking Int - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Co. Deputies Arrest Homeless Man For Sneaking Into Homes

Deputies arrested a homeless man Thursday morning after he sneaked inside two homes.

His reason? He was cold and sleepy.

Both homes were in Peninsula Township in Grand Traverse County.

Homeowners of the first home heard someone in the house and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they traced his foot prints to another home and discovered him sleeping in the basement.

The man had a blood alcohol level of .17 deputies arrested him for unlawful entry.