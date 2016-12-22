President Elect Donald Trump Picks Kellyanne Conway to be White - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Elect Donald Trump Picks Kellyanne Conway to be White House Counselor

Posted: Updated:

President Elect Donald Trump has selected Kellyanne Conway his former campaign manager to serve as White House counselor to the President.

The transition team says Conway will work with the White House Senior Leadership on communication.

And she'll help implement the Administration's Legislative Priorities.

Trump says Conway is a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in his victory.

Conway says she is humbled and honored by her new role. 