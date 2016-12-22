Governor Rick Snyder Doesn't Expect to be Charged in Flint Water Investigation

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder says he doesn't expect to be charged in the Flint water investigation.

His comment comes as the bill for his legal fees reached nearly $5 million, all paid for by tax-payers.

Snyder says most of that money has been spent on producing documents requested by Attorney General Bill Schuette's investigators.

Schuette filed charges against four more people earlier this week as part of the investigation into Flint's lead-tainted water.