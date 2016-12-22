Sleek New Deals, Chairlift At Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort

A Northern Michigan ski resort has a special treat this holiday season for you and your family.

Schools are breaking for the holidays and this year’s winter weather has the Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort ready and excited.

During the holiday break for every ski pass you buy you get two free for friends or family.

The ski resort has even opened a new chair lift in anticipation of the rush

Pete Meyer, Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort Manager told us, “We installed a brand new chair lift this summer, we're very excited about that, it's a triple chair and it serves our north peak complex. We're excited we'll be able to handle a lot more skiers and we're hoping for a decent turn out during the holidays and we're hoping to give that lift a workout.”

Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort will be open every day throughout the holiday with special Christmas day hours from 1 to 9 p.m.