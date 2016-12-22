Oceana County Community Helps Victims Of Apartment Fire - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Oceana County Community Helps Victims Of Apartment Fire

An update Wednesday night on the outpouring of support from an Oceana County community after a fire ravaged an apartment complex.

The fire started just after midnight on Thursday at the Parkview Manor Apartments in Hart.

The community responded by filling rooms with items to help tenants get back on their feet.

Complete with a Christmas meal.

The church plans to host a garage sale with the leftover items.

All proceeds will go to the victims. 